Falklands War: Doncaster heroes honoured with benches on 40th anniversary of deaths

Two Doncaster Falklands War heroes are among three victims of the 1982 conflict who have been honoured 40 years on from their deaths.

By Darren Burke
Monday, 16th May 2022, 8:36 pm

A memorial bench paying tribute to the bravery of Doncaster soldier Private Stephen Illingsworth was unveiled in his honour by his sister in an emotional ceremony at South Yorkshire Aircraft Museum.

And a bench was also unveiled in memory of Hatfield man Captain Ian North, skipper of the Atlantic Conveyor, who was also killed in the brief conflict with Argentina who invaded the British islands in the South Atlantic four decades ago.

One of the benches also pays tribute to Sgt Ian McKay from Wortley, near Barnsley, who was posthumously awarded the Victoria Cross after he was killed in the Battle of Mount Longdon.

Family and friends of Doncaster's Falkland War heroes attended the unveiling of memorial benches.

Relatives of the trio attended the event which also saw numerous ex-service personnel turning out to pay their respects.

Sgt McKay’s daughter Melanie and Pte Illingsworth’s sister Julie were both present for the unveiling.

