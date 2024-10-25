"F*** you Starmer": Sister of rioter who died in Doncaster jail blasts PM in angry attack

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The grieving sister of a man who died in a Doncaster prison after being jailed for his part in a riot at a South Yorkshire hotel housing asylum seekers, has launched an angry attack on Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, telling him: “F*** you.”

Peter Lynch, 61, is believed to have taken his own life on Saturday night at HMP Moorland.

Mr Lynch, described as a 'conspiracy theorist' at his court hearing, was locked up for 32 months for being part of a mob which gathered outside the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers in August.

The Daily Mail reports that Mr Lynch's sister, Kathleen Romanowski, 58, posted a poignant tribute to her brother on Facebook.

Peter Lynch died in jail after being convicted over his part in a riot at a hotel housing asylum seekers.

Alongside a caption 'RIP Peter Lynch', she linked to a music video of The Hollies hit 'He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother' and took aim at Sir Keir.

The newsaper reported Mr Lynch's sister-in-law Jeanette Harris, 73, as saying the family were 'absolutely devastated'.

She said: 'It's awful. It's too upsetting. Peter wasn't a violent person. There's no free speech anymore, is there. He's not a criminal. He was a working father and grandfather. A fantastic brother-in-law.

'The last place he should have been in a prison cell. Any other time it would have been just a fine or a suspended sentence.

'You wouldn't get three years just for free speech. You see the people that have been released from prison early and the crimes they've committed. Peter had never been in trouble before.'

Sheffield Crown Court was told that Lynch went to the hotel on August 4 with a placard which called police officers, MPs and the media 'corrupt'.

Body-worn police cameras recorded him screaming 'you are protecting people who are killing our kids and raping them' and 'scum' at police.

He had 'a general conspiracy theory against anyone and any form of authority', and his placard referenced the 'deep state' and space agency Nasa, the court heard.

Mr Lynch, who recently had a heart attack and had a history of health problems, including diabetes, thyroid issues and angina, had never before been imprisoned.

Brother Sean Lynch, 56, said: 'He did nothing wrong. He shouted 'scum' at the police. He didn't punch a police officer in an airport.'

Mr Lynch's death will now be investigated by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.

A prison service spokesman said: 'HMP Moorland prisoner, Peter Lynch died on 19/10/2024. As with all deaths in custody, the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman will investigate.'

At the sentencing hearing earlier this year, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC said Lynch shouted "racist and provocative remarks" towards officers and called asylum seekers in the hotel "child killers."

Lynch, of Burman Road, Wath-upon-Dearne, was a “full participant” in the disorder, the court was told. "You were unquestionably endeavouring to rev up the situation the best you could," the Recorder added.

More than 200 asylum seekers took shelter upstairs and staff barricaded themselves into the kitchen as violence erupted outside.

More than 60 police officers were injured in the violent scenes, as a marauding mob stormed the hotel and attempted to set it on fire.