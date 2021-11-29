Exercise classes are getting Doncaster people fit and healthy this winter

The Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT) are running classes at Thorne Pavillion and Moorends Miners Welfare.

They initially began as the Thorne Leisure Centre is closed for refurbishment.

Jon Whiteley, deputy chief executive of DCLT said: “We’ve been really pleased about the response to these classes.

The classes have been popular with residents.

“We wanted to offer our members local classes while their centre is closed.

“They are all able to use our other centres, but we know that for many people the convenience of access to fitness locally is important.

“The classes are free for members as part of their membership, and we’ve seen a number of non-members join the classes as they offer great value for money costing only £1 a session.”

Classes at the two community venues range from Total Body and Legs, Bums and Tums to Tabata - a type of HIIT training and easy moving sessions for GP referrals.

“It has been great to work with the local community and with Thorne and Moorends Town Council and Moorends Miners Welfare to enable us to provide these outreach classes,” Jon said.

Class numbers are currently limited to 15 per session to enable safe distancing in the sessions.

Debra Brown from DCLT said: “These are fantastic sessions and are available for all ages and abilities.

“We are a really welcoming group and new people join all the time.

“The sessions are also a great social get together for people who might not have been out much over the past 18 months due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“We look forward to welcoming more members of the local community to our exercise classes as the team works hard to create a new look Thorne Leisure Centre.”

Booking classes can be done online here.