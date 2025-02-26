"Exemplary" Doncaster firefighter honoured after stepping down after 25 years

An “exemplary” Doncaster firefighter has been praised by colleagues after stepping down following 25 years in the job.

Neil Lavin, who is retiring, waved farewell to colleagues at Doncaster Fire Station in Leicester Avenue, Intake.

The firefighter has worked across South Yorkshire during his career, being based at a number of stations across the county, with a number of current and former colleagues wishing him well on his big send off.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “After 25 years of exemplary service, we say goodbye to Neil, who is retiring.

“Neil dedicated most of his career to Rotherham Red Watch, with a spell at Maltby, before finishing on the Operational Resource Team.

"A much-valued and respected firefighter, Neil has made a lasting impact and will be greatly missed.

“He is pictured colleagues at Doncaster Fire Station on his last night shift.

“Wishing you a long, happy, and well-deserved retirement, Neil!”