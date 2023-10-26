Exciting new outdoor garden and play area unveiled at Doncaster school

Pupils at a Doncaster school have got a brand new and exciting outdoor space to enjoy, following the unveiling of a new garden area.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sandringham Primary School is the home of the new area - and school bosses say children are thriving in the new outdoor environment.

Extensive work took place over the summer with the new garden carefully designed and crafted by local company Precision Timber, who worked with teachers to match the plans to the school’s curriculum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A school spokesman said: “Children are already putting this amazing resource to good use, enjoying water play around their new dry river bed, and crafting and getting busy in the huge covered sandpit area.

Pupils are enjoying the new outdoor area at Sandringham Primary

"The new construction and stage areas are also proving great spaces for the children's creativity to run wild.”

The school, a member of Exceed Learning Partnership, recently hosted a garden party for children, parents and staff to celebrate the completion of the resource.

The event was attended by representatives from Sandringham’s board of governors, Precision Timber and Exceed Learning Partnership, including CEO Beryce Nixon, who officially opened the outdoor area to families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Early Years Leader Natalie Stringfellow said: “The whole outdoor space is a vision of adventure and imagination linked together with sensory paths and beautifully crafted archways and bridges and we can't wait for every child at Sandringham to have the best possible start exploring with us.”

Officials at the opening of the new outdoor play area at Sandringham Primary School.

Principal Chris Metcalfe said, “We are delighted to have worked with Precision Timber to create this exceptional learning space for our pupils.

"It will make a huge difference to our youngest children’s learning for many years to come and is an outstanding facility for the community around us.

"Our children deserve the very best start to school and we are now able to combine the great work of staff with state-of-the-art facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are thankful to Townsend Newsagents for providing us with some beautiful plants for our new outdoor area and we are incredibly grateful to Exceed Learning Partnership for enabling this transformation to take place.”

The new outdoor area includes flower beds for children to try their hand at gardening.