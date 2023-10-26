News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Exciting new outdoor garden and play area unveiled at Doncaster school

Pupils at a Doncaster school have got a brand new and exciting outdoor space to enjoy, following the unveiling of a new garden area.
By Darren Burke
Published 26th Oct 2023, 14:51 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 14:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sandringham Primary School is the home of the new area - and school bosses say children are thriving in the new outdoor environment.

Extensive work took place over the summer with the new garden carefully designed and crafted by local company Precision Timber, who worked with teachers to match the plans to the school’s curriculum.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A school spokesman said: “Children are already putting this amazing resource to good use, enjoying water play around their new dry river bed, and crafting and getting busy in the huge covered sandpit area.

Most Popular
Pupils are enjoying the new outdoor area at Sandringham PrimaryPupils are enjoying the new outdoor area at Sandringham Primary
Pupils are enjoying the new outdoor area at Sandringham Primary

"The new construction and stage areas are also proving great spaces for the children's creativity to run wild.”

The school, a member of Exceed Learning Partnership, recently hosted a garden party for children, parents and staff to celebrate the completion of the resource.

The event was attended by representatives from Sandringham’s board of governors, Precision Timber and Exceed Learning Partnership, including CEO Beryce Nixon, who officially opened the outdoor area to families.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Early Years Leader Natalie Stringfellow said: “The whole outdoor space is a vision of adventure and imagination linked together with sensory paths and beautifully crafted archways and bridges and we can't wait for every child at Sandringham to have the best possible start exploring with us.”

Officials at the opening of the new outdoor play area at Sandringham Primary School.Officials at the opening of the new outdoor play area at Sandringham Primary School.
Officials at the opening of the new outdoor play area at Sandringham Primary School.

Principal Chris Metcalfe said, “We are delighted to have worked with Precision Timber to create this exceptional learning space for our pupils.

"It will make a huge difference to our youngest children’s learning for many years to come and is an outstanding facility for the community around us.

"Our children deserve the very best start to school and we are now able to combine the great work of staff with state-of-the-art facilities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We are thankful to Townsend Newsagents for providing us with some beautiful plants for our new outdoor area and we are incredibly grateful to Exceed Learning Partnership for enabling this transformation to take place.”

The new outdoor area includes flower beds for children to try their hand at gardening.The new outdoor area includes flower beds for children to try their hand at gardening.
The new outdoor area includes flower beds for children to try their hand at gardening.

Beryce Nixon, CEO of Exceed Learning Partnership said “I am so pleased we have created this amazing environment for our pupils. Teachers and Precision Timber have worked hard to create this engaging learning space. Seeing our pupils exploring it today has been wonderful.”

Related topics:Doncaster