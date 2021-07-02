Exciting musical comes to Doncaster later this summer

Mamma Mia will be performed at a Doncaster venue this summer - the musical will be a fun and lively event.

By Laura Andrew
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 12:44 pm
Updated Friday, 2nd July 2021, 2:15 pm

Harewood House will be hosting a performance of Mamma Mia in August this summer.

The musical will be performed open air on the grounds of the historic house.

Mamma Mia on stage.

Sarah Harlington who plays alternative Donna in the play is from Doncaster - she will be joined by a talented cast.

Audience members will be able to pre order picnics brimming with handmade food made with local ingredients.

Mamma Mia follows the tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island idyll, all unfolding to the magic of ABBA’s timeless songs.

The musical will be performed between August 13 to 30 August.

Harewood House, Doncaster.

There will be 23 performances - but they will be limited in capacity due to Covid-19.

Audiences are also able to visit Harewood House on the day of their booked shows for a discounted price.

Enjoying the exhibitions of contemporary art, rare Bird Garden and over 100 acres of exquisite gardens.

