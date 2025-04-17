Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pathways to Work is South Yorkshire's approach to bringing about system-wide change, in order to support people to overcome barriers to (re)entering or remaining in the workplace.

Pathways to Work will align funding across the Economic Inactivity Trailblazer, Health Growth Accelerator, UK Shared Prosperity Fund (People and Skills), existing funded delivery and localised support offers, such as the Advance Employment Hub - to form a single, cohesive work and skills support system.

Locally in Doncaster we are commissioning services, working with partners and recruiting the following key roles to help us to test, learn and innovate at a local level; embedding our relational approach to working with employers and communities to support residents to thrive in life and work.

In return for your hard work and dedication, the council can offer you the chance to be part of a great team dedicated to ensuring that all people in Doncaster thrive.

Exciting job roles with Pathways to Work Doncaster.

Latest roles:

Insight & Evaluation Lead (Grade 10, £45,691 - £49,646) - This role will establish, design and manage a robust insight, intelligence, research, analysis and evaluation function, in order to drive continuous improvement in service delivery, and influence policy and systems change at local, regional and national levels, in order to improve the employment and skills-related outcomes.

Work and Skills Outreach and Improvement Officer (Grade 8, £32,662 - £36,239) - This role will lead the development and implementation of public and stakeholder engagement strategies and embed the use of insight and evaluation and to shape the local ecosystem of work and skills support offers to improve the employment and skills outcomes of Doncaster residents.

Senior Employment Manager (Grade 10, £45,691 - £49,646) - This new post presents an exciting opportunity to implement innovative working across a range of activities to inspire, engage and support unemployed and economically inactive people seeking career, employment, training and skills support and opportunities, as well as working to engage a range of employers to enable inclusive employment practices and work simulation opportunities, including for participants on programme.

Employment Manager (Grade 9, £38,653 - £42,728) - This role is central to shaping, implementing, and managing comprehensive employment support services, and working collaboratively with a wide range of employers and individuals to promote inclusive and sustainable employment pathways, within the Doncaster Advance Employment Hub. The successful candidate will play a pivotal role in building employer capacity to engage with unemployed and economically inactive participants. This includes leveraging funding to facilitate development including adaptations within the workplace, enabling participants to successfully transition into and progress in work. By fostering inclusive practices and supporting in-work development, the role aims to contribute to a healthier, more diverse workforce.

Technical Assistant (Grade 6, £25,175 - £25,983) - This role will provide comprehensive support to the Employment Managers and wider Advance Employment Hub delivery team, as part of Pathways to Work. Support will include compiling technical data, research, general administration, audits, quality control and budgetary duties to enable the team to provide a good quality, customer-focused service.

Ambition Coaches x 3 roles (Grade 8, £32,662 - £36,239) - These roles are central to delivering personalised support and working with commissioned services to provide comprehensive employment pathways and wrap around services, working collaboratively to promote inclusive and sustainable employment pathways, within the Doncaster Advance Employment Hub. These roles will establish and maintain a supportive environment, providing holistic and targeted assistance to clients, to enable them to progress closer to work and achieve positive, sustainable employment outcomes. Eligible clients will be those unemployed and economically inactive and example participants include those with diverse needs, long term health conditions and disabilities, ex- offenders and young people.

