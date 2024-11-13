Ex-Doncaster Rovers volunteer Kelly Somers tipped to replace Gary Lineker on MOTD
According to reports, BBC bosses are keen for Kelly and Match Of The Day 2 presenter Mark Chapman to take turns hosting the football highlights show – but insiders say Chapman is reportedly not keen on the idea.
The BBC confirmed that former England, Tottenham and Everton star Lineker will step down at the end of the season – with a host of star names tipped to replace him in the hot seat after 26 years.
BBC Sport reporter Somers, 33, is in the frame after winning fans with her Euros coverage this summer.
In recent years she has worked for Premier League Productions, BBC’s Final Score, talkSPORT, West Ham United and the Women’s Football League Show.
Kelly, who hails from London, was a volunteer for Rovers in the early 2010s.
