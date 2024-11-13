Ex-Doncaster Rovers volunteer Kelly Somers tipped to replace Gary Lineker on MOTD

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sports host Kelly Somers, who began her career at Doncaster Rovers, is being lined-up as a potential replacement for Gary Lineker on Match Of The Day, according to reports.

According to reports, BBC bosses are keen for Kelly and Match Of The Day 2 presenter Mark Chapman to take turns hosting the football highlights show – but insiders say Chapman is reportedly not keen on the idea.

The BBC confirmed that former England, Tottenham and Everton star Lineker will step down at the end of the season – with a host of star names tipped to replace him in the hot seat after 26 years.

BBC Sport reporter Somers, 33, is in the frame after winning fans with her Euros coverage this summer.

Kelly Somers, who worked at Doncaster Rovers at the start of her career, is being tipped to replace Gary Lineker as Match Of The Day host.

In recent years she has worked for Premier League Productions, BBC’s Final Score, talkSPORT, West Ham United and the Women’s Football League Show.

Kelly, who hails from London, was a volunteer for Rovers in the early 2010s.