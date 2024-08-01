Ex-Doncaster Rovers chairman sells Billy Sharp's boots to buy season tickets for fans
It is the second year in a row that Mr Ryan has decided to auction off items from his extensive collection of Rovers mementoes – and is inviting bids for a selection of items through his Facebook page.
And among them are a pair of boots autographed by Rovers icon Sharp, who recently made a shock return to the club where he enjoyed a number of successful spells previously.
Mr Ryan said: “’m selling off my Rovers memorabilia to raise money to buy season tickets like last season.
"I will personally double the money raised so have a go at these rare items from my era.”
Last year he bought dozens of season tickets to give them away to hard-up fans and worthy causes.
