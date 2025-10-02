Ex-Doncaster MP Nick Fletcher launches book with plan to rebuild Britain

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Former Doncaster Conservative MP Nick Fletcher has released a book – setting out his plan to rebuild Britain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Fletcher, who lost his Don Valley seat at the 2024 General Election and also finished third in May’s Doncaster mayoral election has released The Revival, a 248-page book, telling readers: “It’s time to stand up, to speak out, to rebuild – the revival starts here.”

In promotional material for the book, which is priced at £20 in hardcover or £11.99 in paperback, he writes: “Britain is changing – and not for the better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our freedom is fading. Our culture is disappearing. Families are struggling. Hope is vanishing. Common sense has left the room. And the silent majority are left watching their country fall apart and asking why?"

Former Doncaster Conservative MP Nick Fletcher has penned a book on how he wants to rebuild Britain.

Describing himself as a “former MP, businessman, family man and proud Christian” the says the book “doesn’t just talk about what’s gone wrong,” it “offers real solutions.”

The blurb adds: “In The Revival, Fletcher takes on the major issues facing our country – politics, immigration, crime, housing, family, education, free speech, and faith – with honesty, clarity, and conviction.

"Drawing on his Westminster experience, working-class roots, and deep belief in personal responsibility, he challenges political correctness and lays out a practical vision for restoring Britain’s backbone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From Pride to prisons, parenting to the high street, every chapter combines insight with action, calling for stronger communities, renewed faith, and a return to the values that made this nation great.”

The book is out now and is available via Amazon HERE