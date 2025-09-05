Ex-Doncaster deputy head gets lifetime teaching ban for sexual activity with teen

A former Doncaster deputy head teacher has been banned from teaching for life after he pleaded guilty to sexual activity with a teenage girl.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Cleary of Plumpton Gardens, Bessacarr, pleaded guilty at Sheffield Crown Court last year to engaging in sexual communication with a child and three counts of sexual activity with a girl 13 to 17 and adult abuse of a position of trust.

He was given a 15-month sentence suspended for two years, was handed a 10-year restraining order against his victim and ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for 10 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and 40 days of rehabilitation activity.

Former Doncaster deputy head Paul Cleary has been given a lifetime ban from teaching after pleading guilty to sexual activity with a teenage girl.

Now, a Teacher Regulation Agency hearing has banned Mr Cleary from the profession and any other educational establishment for life.

He had already retired from teaching, but when he committed the sexual offences, he was the deputy head of a school in Doncaster.

In announcing the decision, the panel said: “Mr Paul Cleary is prohibited from teaching indefinitely and cannot teach in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children’s home in England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Furthermore, in view of the seriousness of the allegations found proved against him, I have decided that Mr Cleary shall not be entitled to apply for restoration of his eligibility to teach.”

A factor in issuing the prohibition order was a lack of remorse shown by Mr Cleary.

The panel said it “did not find any material evidence of insight or remorse on the part of Mr Cleary”, adding that it “remained very concerned” about Mr Cleary repeating his behaviour with other children.

The panel concluded Mr Cleary acted deliberately as he sought out the child’s personal email address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said: “His behaviour fundamentally breached the standard of conduct expected of a teacher, and he sought to exploit his position of trust.”

Emails were of a sexual nature, including one message which said: “Your age, my job – the risk makes it so much more appealing.”

In a statement read in court, the victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said her confidence was “shattered” and she self-harmed and attempted suicide following the sexual abuse. She added: “I had big ambitions for my future, but I feel like he ruined this.”