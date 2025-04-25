Ex-Army veteran launches search to find 1960s friend in Doncaster
David Glendinning is seeking to reconnect with Carol Nardell (née Probert) who lived in the Intake area.
In an appeal in the Free Press he said: “I'm trying to get in touch with an old friend, Carol Probert, who was married and went by the name Carol Narrdell.
"We first met in the 1960s when my name was David Glendinning (known to Carol as David "Jordy" Glendinning).
"Carol's parents were Les and Joan Probert, and they lived on Sandringham Road, Intake.
"Her father, Les Probert, served in the RAF, and I was in the Army, which is how we met.
"If anyone has any information about Carol or her whereabouts, I would greatly appreciate it if you could get in touch.”
Anyone who may have any information can contact David on 01772 719400 or email [email protected].
