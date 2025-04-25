Ex-Army veteran launches search to find 1960s friend in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former Army veteran has launched a search to track down a friend from the 1960s in Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Glendinning is seeking to reconnect with Carol Nardell (née Probert) who lived in the Intake area.

In an appeal in the Free Press he said: “I'm trying to get in touch with an old friend, Carol Probert, who was married and went by the name Carol Narrdell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We first met in the 1960s when my name was David Glendinning (known to Carol as David "Jordy" Glendinning).

The family lived in Sandringham Road in Intake.

"Carol's parents were Les and Joan Probert, and they lived on Sandringham Road, Intake.

"Her father, Les Probert, served in the RAF, and I was in the Army, which is how we met.

"If anyone has any information about Carol or her whereabouts, I would greatly appreciate it if you could get in touch.”

Anyone who may have any information can contact David on 01772 719400 or email [email protected].