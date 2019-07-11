Everly Pregnant Brothers seek Londoners to be baptised with Henderson's Relish to make them northern
Sheffield musical favourites the Everly Pregnant Brothers are looking to ‘baptise’ Londoners with Henderson’s Relish at an upcoming concert -- to make them honorary northerners.
The comedy ukulele band have released a hilarious clip showing lead singer Shaun Doane dousing a concertgoer at one of the band’s shows with Hendo’s, similar to a priest carrying out a baptism.
The video, shared on the band’s Facebook page begins with Shaun announcing: “We need a Londoner!,” before a smiling woman known only as Denise arrives on stage.
Shaun - sporting a t-shirt with a motorway sign showing directions to Sheffield, Rotherham and Barnsley but with Leeds crossed out – then splashes the famous Sheffield condiment onto his hands in the same way a member of the clergy would with holy water when baptising someone.
Before referencing some famous Yorkshire sons, he tells the raucous crowd: “Quiet please, this is a sacrosanct holy act – heathens!”
He then recites: “In the name of our lord – Geoffrey Boycott, the father….in the name of the son….Jarvis (Cocker) and in the name of the holy ghost….erm, yer nanna, I baptise you with the sign of Hendo’s,” before smearing the sauce onto the woman's forehead.
He concludes: “May you forever walk in the footsteps of Yorkshire – Hallelujah! Can I get a witness?” to huge cheers from the crowd.
The band are now offering fans at the group’s upcoming London show the chance for a Relish baptism.
The group – who have a song called Hendo’s, to the tune of Coldplay’s Yellow – wrote on Facebook: “Join the Brethren in London at the O2 Academy Islington on September 20 and you too could be baptised by Henderson’s Relish.”
Ahead of that, the group are due to appear at this year’s Tramlines Festival.