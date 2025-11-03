Event to help SEND and neurodivergent people to be held in Doncaster

An event aimed at helping neurodivergent people and those with special educational needs is to be held in Doncaster.

City of Doncaster Council is hosting the dedicated event on Tuesday 25 November from 2-6pm at Doncaster Racecourse to help SEND and neurodivergent young people prepare for adulthood.

The event is specifically for young people aged 14-25 with a learning difficulty, are autistic or neurodivergent and their families or carers, and forms part of the council’s Great 8 priorities.

The event will be a collaboration between local and national organisations and charities and features a range of bespoke zones where professionals are on hand to equip Doncaster’s young people with skills and options to create a bright future.

Cabinet Member for Equalities, Education and Skills, Coun Sue Farmer, said: “Building on the success of last year’s event and considering the feedback from young people and their families, I am thrilled that City of Doncaster Council and its partners can once again host this event.

"This interactive SEND event will showcase our continuous dedication to ensuring that all young people in Doncaster have access to the brightest possible future in adulthood through education, employment, independent living skills, community inclusion, and health.”

Families and young people will be able to meet a wide range of organisations and professionals on the day that provide dedicated support and opportunities across Doncaster as well as covering the pillars of Preparing for Adulthood — education, employment and training, independence and housing, community inclusion and health.

There will be zones with tailored information from local employers and organisations, including Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) discussing Personal Independence Payments (PIP).

NHS England’s immunisation team will be delivering sessions for health talking to young people about vaccinations with a dedicated health zone covering diabetes, oral health, suicide and bereavement and a health bus.

Attendees can explore education zones featuring disability confident employers, learn about CV writing, hear a community choir, meet animals from a community farm and explore sensory nooks.

Last year’s first ever event was well received:

“A brilliant range of interactive stalls and the sensory room was really good – it had a really good feel, even though it was busy, my daughter was really calm. A great community spirit when everyone comes together to share information to help young people – more of this would be lovely.” – Parent of Doncaster young person.

“I’m trying to grow and achieve more things. There’s lots of opportunities here for job roles including sports.” - Doncaster young person

Tickets for the fair are free, but must be booked in advance via Doncaster's Futures Fair Tickets HERE

Find out more about the event on the Futures Fair web page, www.doncaster.gov.uk/futuresfair and visit Doncaster’s Local Offer, https://www.doncaster.gov.uk/localoffer for Doncaster’s online source of information about SEND for children and young people aged 0-25.

For those unable to make the event, videos of the talks and insights by professionals and attendees will be made available on the dedicated Futures Fair web page after the event.