Event celebrating Doncaster's volunteers to take place at stadium

An event aimed at celebrating Doncaster’s volunteers is to be held at the city’s Eco Power Stadium later this year.

Hosted by local charity Voluntary Action Doncasterm the Together We Thrive - Volunteers Week Celebration will take place on June 2.

A spokesperson said: “VAD is thrilled to announce a special freee event to honour and celebrate the incredible contributions of volunteers and the Voluntary, Community and Faith sector organisations across the borough during Volunteers Week.

"Join us for an afternoon and evening filled with inspiration, recognition, and community spirit."

The Eco Power Stadium will host the event later this year.

Andy Kershaw will compere the event, taking place on from 2pm to 7pm.

The spokesperson said: “This promises to be a memorable occasion, showcasing the dedication and passion of Doncaster’s volunteers, VAD member organisations and Team VAD.”

Visitors will be able to hear from from inspiring guest speakers, who will highlight the importance of volunteering and its impact on our community.

Lai Lim, Chair of Voluntary Action Doncaster, will share insights and express appreciation for the vital role volunteers play in strengthening our community and there will also be VAD Member Organisation Celebrations, where member organisations will take the stage to personally thank and celebrate their volunteers.

An open mic and personal stories session will allow volunteers will have the opportunity to share their heartwarming and impactful experiences.

Visitors will also be able to discover valuable funding and training resources available in Doncaster, while there will also be interactive activities including the "Volunteers Wall of Fame," and the "Volunteers Red Carpet". There will also be a dedicated recruitment drive, offering attendees the chance to explore a wide range of exciting volunteering roles.

The spokesperson added: “Come along and learn about the diverse opportunities available within Doncaster's vibrant VCF sector.

"Attendees will have the chance to sign up for roles on the day, and speak directly to volunteer hosts from various organisations.”

The event will culminate in a spectacular performance from Edlington Community Organisation choir (ECO) - ECO won the King's Award in 2024.

Entry is free and parking outside the stadium is also free.

Contact [email protected] for further details of this year’s event.