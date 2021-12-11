Elf on the Shelf Ideas from Doncaster parents.

Even more amazing Elf on the Shelf ideas from creative Doncaster parents

Do you need ideas for Elf on the Shelf? We’ve got 15 amazing ones from Doncaster parents.

By Laura Andrew
Saturday, 11th December 2021, 1:43 pm

Click through this article to see some great Elf on the Shelf ideas.

1. Faye Moran

Faye Moran created an I'm a Celeb challenge for her elf.

Photo: Faye Moran

2. Shabbannah Butler

Shabbannah Butler had her elf climb up the wall but the dog wasn't a fan!

Photo: Shabbannah Butler

3. MiMi Elizabeth

MiMi Elizabeth had her elf go fishing in their fish tank.

Photo: MiMi Elizabeth

4. Nicola Marsh

Nicola Marsh said: "If you don’t want him to return next year."

Photo: Nicola Marsh

