Eurovision star Sam Ryder to play Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Eurovision favourite Sam Ryder is to perform a huge outdoor summer concert at Doncaster’s Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

The Space Man singer will star as part of the venue’s Wild Live Concerts series – and will be joined by The Wanted 2.0 and JLS star Aston Merrygold.

He will take to the stage on August 30.

Guests will be able to enjoy to the likes of Ryder’s Space Man, The Wanted 2.0s’s Chasing the Sun and Aston’s DJ set

Concert tickets will also include entry into the award-winning Wildlife Park during the day of the concert.

YWP CEO, John Minion said: “We have got a fantastic summer ahead of us.

“The lineup is looking great and we’re ready to welcome all ages to the park to enjoy the Wild Live experience. Visitors will definitely be glad they came!

“This one-of-a-kind live experience is guaranteed to have children and families dancing and creating unforgettable memories.

“We hosted the busiest bank holiday weekend for the 2024 Wild Live Concerts, so we are really looking forward to putting on another great show this year!”

Sam Ryder shot to fame after he represented the UK at Eurovision in 2022, coming a close second to the Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine.

He and The Wanted 2.0 will be new to the Wild Live stage, whereas Aston returns after performing with his band to a sold-out crowd last summer.

This blend of entertainment and conservation has been a major draw for the park, where visitors can come almost face-to-face with rare species such as Amur Leopards and Tigers, Giraffes and Black Rhinos during the day before seeing the incredible live acts in the evening.

The park has already welcomed a number of new animals this year including the adorable baby Amur Leopards and Lions.

Other confirmed acts include classical superstar, Russell Watson on Sunday 31 August, ABBA favourites Björn Again on Saturday 24 August, and Taylor Swift tribute to the eras tour, Taylor Fever on Saturday 23 August.

Visitors will have the chance to explore the park before enjoying performances from their favourite artists.

Find out more information on the Wild Live concert series here: https://www.yorkshirewildlifepark.com/whats-on/wild-live/