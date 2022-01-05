Essential maintenance work will start on the M18 next week and last a month
The resurfacing on the M18 will make the road safer and smoother but the work will take around a month to complete.
Work starts on the northbound carriageway between junctions two (Wadsworth) and four (West Moor) on Friday, January 14 and will last around a month.
National Highways Project Manager Steve Bishop said: “This work is essential to ensure the continued provision of a safe, smooth surface for our customers.
“We’ll minimise disruption by working when traffic flows are lightest such as overnight and at weekends, but advise road users to allow extra time for their journeys and check their route before setting off.”
To carry out the work safely and efficiently, the M18 northbound will be closed between junctions two and three, and junctions three and four, but not at the same time.
Traffic will be diverted along the A630 and A6182 during the junction two to three closures and via the A6182, A18 and A630 during the junction three to four closures.