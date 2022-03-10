The products, created by Communication Specialist College students studying woodwork, include planters, perfect for green-fingered gardeners, and colourful bunny boxes – ideal for storing Easter eggs.

Handmade window boxes are also available, in three sizes and assorted colours.

The students, who run the Enterprise Shop, sell a variety of items throughout the year including wine holders, dog beds and, at Christmas, their famous wooden reindeer.

Handcrafted Easter gifts have been put on sale.

Customers are welcome to visit the Enterprise Shop during opening hours, 12-3pm on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Communication Specialist College Doncaster is run by Doncaster Deaf Trust, which also manages a school, nursery and care home to provide care for Deaf and hard of hearing people and those with communication difficulties at all stages in life.

College tutor Chris Dykes, who oversees the student group, said: "Running the Enterprise Shop is an important learning experience for our students and they gain valuable knowledge about how to run a business, including everything from customer service to money management.

"As we move into spring, we're thrilled to be offering some new products made by the students – perfect for those looking to brighten up their garden or find a thoughtful gift for Easter."

For more information on the Communication Specialist College Doncaster's Enterprise Shop, please visit www.deaf-trust.co.uk/college/your-college-experience/enterprise-project