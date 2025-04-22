Enjoy a free pint this St George’s Day in Doncaster
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
On Wednesday April 23, 29 community pubs in Yorkshire and the Humber, including one in Doncaster, will be celebrating St George’s Day by offering a free pint of John Smiths to selected customers.
Customers must simply log onto the WiFi in the pub, and they could be surprised with a voucher for a free pint of John Smiths.
These pubs are part of Proper Pubs, the award-winning community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns, which has more than 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales. Offer is only available in pubs in England.
The Doncaster pub taking part is the Old Bulls Head on St Sepulchre Gate.
