Enjoy a free pint this St George’s Day in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On Wednesday April 23, 29 community pubs in Yorkshire and the Humber, including one in Doncaster, will be celebrating St George’s Day by offering a free pint of John Smiths to selected customers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Customers must simply log onto the WiFi in the pub, and they could be surprised with a voucher for a free pint of John Smiths.

These pubs are part of Proper Pubs, the award-winning community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns, which has more than 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales. Offer is only available in pubs in England.

The Doncaster pub taking part is the Old Bulls Head on St Sepulchre Gate.