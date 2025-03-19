Engineering work to affect rail journeys to and from Doncaster this weekend.

Passengers are being urged to check before travelling this weekend as engineering work for the Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU) affects various Yorkshire routes.

Over the weekend of 22 and 23 March, a series of upgrade works will be carried out near Colton Junction, with changes to train services between Leeds and York, as well as Doncaster to York.

TRU engineers will be upgrading the overhead line equipment between Leeds and York, enabling electric trains to run through the area in the future, delivering cleaner, greener journeys.

Separate from the TRU work and to make the most of the railway closure, Network Rail teams will also be carrying out drainage work near York, resulting in more reliable journeys for years to come.

Passengers are advised to check before they travel at nationalrail.co.uk as train operators will be running to different timetables and journeys will take longer than usual, with diversionary routes and rail replacement buses in operation.

Adam Sellers, Senior Sponsor for TRU, said: “This work is vital in our delivery of faster, greener services that run on a cleaner, more reliable railway with greater capacity.

“I’d urge anyone travelling by train this weekend to plan their journey ahead of time and we thank customers for their patience as we approach a crucial stage of upgrades in the area.”

Following the introduction of electrified services between Manchester Victoria and Stalybridge last year, these upgrades will take TRU closer to delivering faster, greener trains between Church Fenton and York, with electrified passenger services expected in 2025.