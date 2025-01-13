Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Engineer Andrew Walmsley has been announced as the Yorkshire Party’s candidate for Doncaster Mayor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Walmsley said: “London-based parties have failed Doncaster. The Yorkshire Party is a real alternative, a Party that puts local need first.

“My main goals are building new homes in the right places, increasing disability care funding and rights, improving transport and supporting a new hospital for Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These are the challenges I know but other people have other experiences and I have to be a representative for all, and listen. I want to deliver real change for Doncaster and I want to hear your views on what else I should focus on and what your community is concerned about.

Andrew Walmsley.

“One of my long-term aims is to get us far more powerful devolution with a Yorkshire assembly – and proper funding, like London has. For now, if elected, I’ll make the most of the limited powers Doncaster mayor has and provide a strong voice for our city.

“Voting Yorkshire Party tells Westminster that they can’t take us for granted and treat us like London’s poor relation. The Yorkshire Party has long fought for the airport, and a stronger local voice can help guarantee its future.

“I’m Doncaster through and through. I live in Kirk Sandall and previously lived in Bessacarr. I’m an engineer by trade and understand the importance of transport infrastructure. I’m not a career politician, looking to climb the ladder, I’m focused only on Doncaster. Give me your vote, and I’ll give you a true mayor for Doncaster.”