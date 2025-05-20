Energy firm issues explanation of two consecutive weekends of Doncaster power cuts
After Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband raised the issue, a spokerson said: “We are aware on 11 May 2025 customers in Sprotbrough were part of an incident which affected our overhead, high voltage network.
"This was a fault on our underground and high voltage overhead network. Our control team remotely switched the network around to restore customers.
“On the 18 May 2025, customers in Sprotbrough experienced another unplanned power cut.
"Our engineers located a damaged overhead line jumper on a pole and have now fully repaired this.
"I acknowledge your comments on these unplanned power cuts happening two weekends running. Regrettably, we cannot promise customers a fault free supply but we have now fully repaired the section of the overhead network what affected your constituents recently.
“I hope residents in Sprotbrough find this explanation reassuring.”