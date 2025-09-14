End of an era as Doncaster Marks and Spencer store to close today

It will be the end of an era in Doncaster city centre today as High Street retail giant Marks and Spencer closes its long-standing store.

Bosses at the retailer in Baxtergate and Frenchgate announced the closure last year – and the store will close for good at the end of trading today.

Meanwhile, work to create a huge new Marks and Spencer store which will replace the city centre branch is continuing.

Work has been taking place at the outlet in Wheatley Hall Road to create the huge new superstore.

Last month, M&S said the new store will triple in size to over 32k sq ft as part of its £7 million transformation, which will deliver a brand new bigger fresh market-style foodhall alongside a spacious fashion, home and beauty section including the full M&S Kidswear range.

A spokesperson said: “Customers will be able to find some of M&S’ best-loved brands including Autograph menswear, featuring premium fabrics and craftsmanship, and Apothecary collection, offering bath and body care products, while the Womenswear offer will have plenty of modern and stylish choices for any occasion.

“Inside the foodhall, customers will find a bigger fruit and vegetable offer, with produce from M&S’ Select Farms – over 800 are based in Yorkshire - and a new in-store bakery and coffee counter, serving bread and pastries, as well as hot and iced takeaway drinks for customers to enjoy while browsing.”

Work started on site towards the end of last year – however the foodhall temporarily closed on Sunday 3 August to allow for extension works, before re-opening on Monday 15 September, followed by Fashion, Home and Beauty in October.

Kerry Ely, Regional Manager at M&S, said: “The countdown is really underway to reveal our transformed Doncaster Wheatley store!

"We’re confident this investment will allow us to offer a much-improved shopping experience for our customers here in Doncaster and many more M&S products to choose from.

“I’m pleased to say that colleagues from our Baxter Gate store will have the opportunity to transfer to Wheatley or another nearby store of their choice and I’d like to thank everyone who has shopped with us at the store over the years. We look forward to continuing to serve them.”