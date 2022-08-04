EMR invite Doncaster community groups to bid for part of unique £280,000 funding pot

The unique scheme aims to support communities and organisations along the routes that EMR serve and is designed to inspire projects that make a difference to those that need it the most.

The fund, which is the first of its kind for the railway industry in the East Midlands, is available to community rail partnerships, station adoption groups, charities, community interest companies, schools, youth organisations and sports clubs.

To qualify the group or organisation must operate within 15km of a EMR station and successfully meet the requirements of funding set out by EMR.

There is £280,000 up for grabs

The Netherfield Bridge Art Project is a good example of one scheme which EMR has supported. Please see a video below which explains how the project enabled collaboration between multiple organisations, and the local community, to create a beautiful mural for all to enjoy.

Will Rogers, Managing Director for East Midlands Railway, said: "We are delighted to be able to launch this new and unique funding scheme.

"We know there are many positive projects and groups that make a difference in the communities we serve and we are looking forward to hearing from them to understand how we can help make their plans become a reality."

To apply visit: https://www.eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/community-fund

