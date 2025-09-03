Empowering gym classes for women launched in Doncaster area village
JG Strength Studio, located at Unit 21, Sandtoft Gateway, Belton, is launching two small-group gym classes aimed at helping women feel strong, confident, and comfortable in the gym environment.
Led by experienced personal trainer Jodie Grant, the sessions are tailored for women of all ages and abilities—whether they’re stepping into the gym for the first time or looking to refine their technique.
“We want women to feel empowered, supported, and capable,” says Jodie. “These classes are about more than just lifting weights—they’re about lifting each other.”
The JG Strength PAYG Class offers flexible, drop-in sessions with a maximum of four participants, ensuring personalized guidance and a welcoming atmosphere.
Meanwhile, the Learn to Lift 4-Week Course provides a structured introduction to strength training, focusing on proper form, technique, and confidence-building.
Bookings can be made HERE
With limited spots available, early booking is encouraged.