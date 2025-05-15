Employees at Amazon in Doncaster celebrate 80th anniversary of VE Day.

The team at the Amazon warehouse in Doncaster hosted a garden party for employees to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

The event, which included garden games, party food, hot drinks stand, and a photobooth, took place on Doncaster’s iPort and was attended by over 380 employees.

Hannah Hawkes, Interim Site Leader at the warehouse, said: “As an employer of ex-military people, we were proud to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day with our team. It was a fantastic event to commemorate an important moment and I’m glad the team at Amazon in Doncaster was able to come together for the celebration.”

Amazon believes that cultivating a culture of inclusivity is essential for people to deliver their best work and has 13 employee-led groups, also known as employee resource groups to help build a welcoming environment.

These groups play an important role in bringing employees together and create a sense of community globally, while encouraging inclusivity and diversity. These groups include Warriors at Amazon, the Black Employee Network, People with Disabilities and Women at Amazon.

Members of Amazon’s military community can join the Warriors at Amazon employee-led group. Warriors at Amazon includes current and former military, reservists, military spouses, their families, and allies. This group provides members with a professional network, organises community outreach programmes, and assists veterans during their transition into civilian life.

Amazon is also a proud signatory of the Armed Forces Covenant. The Covenant, originally introduced in 2011, has a focus on helping the Armed Forces community to access the same support from government and commercial services as the public.

Amazon first signed the Armed Forces Covenant in 2013, vowing to uphold its key principles and to demonstrate its commitment to serving personnel, reservists, veterans and families.

