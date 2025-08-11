Emotional tribute as Doncaster Pride boss bows out after two decades

Doncaster Pride bosses have paid an emotional farewell to the group’s chair as she bowed out after nearly two decades, praising her “amazing” legacy and adding: “We honestly can’t put into words just how much she’ll be missed.”

Saturday’s spectacular at Town Fields was Jenny Dewsnap’s 19th and last – and as the sun set on her career organising the event, the Doncaster Pride committee paid tribute.

Describing it as “a fond farewell to our Jen,” a spokesperson said: “Well, by now many of you will have heard the news — this year’s Doncaster Pride was our Jenny’s last as chair.

"After years of tireless dedication, passion, and leadership, she’s taking a very well-deserved retirement.

“We honestly can’t put into words just how much she’ll be missed for her energy, vision, and fierce commitment have shaped Doncaster Pride into what it is today.

"But we know she’ll still be around as our biggest cheerleader, always ready with advice and support when we need it most.

“The committee will soon be coming together to plan our next steps, ensuring we honour and build on Jen’s amazing legacy. Once we’ve had a moment to recover from this week’s incredible event, we’ll share more about the future.

“One thing’s for sure: Doncaster Pride will continue to grow, thrive, and shine brighter than ever.

“Thank you, Jen. You’ll always be part of the heart of Doncaster Pride.”

Earlier this year, Hull Trains also paid tribute to Jenny as she announced her departure,

Jen’s personal story is particularly inspiring, she felt that she wanted to get involved and make a difference after facing challenges growing up with her own sexuality. Her aim is to ensure that everyone feels accepted for who they are.

Jenny’s story of her passion for Pride was captured as she travelled with Hull Trains to visit UK Pride in Portsmouth.

Stuart Jones, Managing Director at Hull Trains, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting Doncaster Pride once again this year and to be marking the significant contribution that Jenny has given to the event over the years.

“Jenny herself has been an inspirational figure in the region for many years, so we were also delighted to support her and her colleagues in taking part in UK Pride.”

Jenny said: “Last year was a huge year for us, it was our our 18th Doncaster Pride and we also were honoured to be selected as the UK Pride host city. It’s been an absolute honour to be involved for so long and it’s been so rewarding to make a difference and see attitudes change.

“It was lovely to chat through some of my memories from over the years with the team and it certainly makes me feel slightly nostalgic about my time with Doncaster Pride, but equally it also builds the excitement for my final event this year.

“It was important for me to stay on and do one more Pride to ensure the momentum we built last year continues. Following this year’s event that will be the right time for me to pass on the mantle to a new team. I’m sure they’ll have fresh ideas and may take it in a different direction and that’s exciting for everyone involved.”