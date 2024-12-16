Emotional fundraising plea launched after death of Doncaster mum of three

An emotional fundraising plea to help the family of a Doncaster mum of three has been launched following her tragic death.

Manda Lee, who battled a number of serious health conditions and who been admitted to hospital numerous times during her life, died on November 20 – and her grieving sister Julie Kingston has launched a crowdfunding appeal to help support Manda’s children.

You can donate to the appeal HERE

On the page, Julie said: “Manda was a single mum to three beautiful children Brad, 23, Abi, 20, and Niall 13.

An emotional fundraising plea has been launched for the family of Manda Bell (left) following her death.

"She was everything to her children and her children were everything to her. She had a heart of gold and would do anything to help anyone.

“She was diagnosed with lupus in her teens and she suffered with it for so many years, and then it turned nasty and she had heart failure and kidney failure.

"Over the past few years she was in and out of hospital and it became normal for her kids to visit her daily.

"She began to struggle to walk, often using a stick or wheelchair but she still powered through and did everything for her children.”

In 2022, she spent three months in intensive care and allowed to go home after having a pacemaker fitted.

Added Julie: “This October, she was taken into hospital with a bad chest infection, that turned into pneumonia.

"They told her she would be taken to the ICU as her heart may stop at any time. During this time she was getting worse and worse.

"She had a feeding tube as she could no longer eat and they didn’t know if she’d be home for Christmas.

“On Tuesday 19, my niece FaceTimed me to see Manda in hospital. Little did I know this would be the last time I spoke to her.

“Sadly a few hours later, just after 12am the worst thing happened, she passed away during a cardiac arrest and couldn’t be resuscitated.

"I am so heartbroken and don’t know what I’ll ever do without her, this has completely broken our family as it was so unexpected.

“I’ve made this GoFundMe to help the kids out with anything they need whether it be funeral costs, food, bills, or money for just them to spend how they like.”