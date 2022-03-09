Horsedrawn carriage and football tributes at funeral of Doncaster murder victim Ryan Theobald

Ryan and friend Janis Kozlovskis both suffered fatal stab wounds in Doncaster town centre in January after violence flared in an early hours brawl in Silver Street.

Yesterday saw hundreds gather in his memory for moving funeral service which saw tributes from former team mates and officials from Doncaster Rovers, where he was once a former Academy player.

His final journey involved a horsedrawn funeral carriage as well as football themed floral tributes.

Emotional tributes were paid at the funeral of Ryan Theobald.

Ryan’s mum Lisa asked mourners to dress smartly, with a colour code of black and gold or black and blue.

And his former Bessacarr FC team mates and managers were also in attendance for the service at Doncaster’s Rose Hill Crematorium.

A spokesman for Bessacarr FC described the funeral as a “very emotional and touching ceremony” and added: “ As a club and team mates – 18 of us in total - we sat and listened to poems written and spoken by both Ryan’s sisters.

"The Theobalds have got to be one of the bravest families out there and our hearts and thoughts will always be with the family."

Cousin Jessica Theobald penned a touching tribute and said: “He had the best send off - fit for a king, you was so loved.

“I wish you would come home. I wish we could run around the garden chasing each other for hours like we used to when we was little

“Sleep tight my little cousin.”

Doncaster funeral directors Ryans and Foy also paid tribute.

A spokesman said: “Ryan was a deeply loved son, a protective brother to Jade and Jasmine, a special nephew to Corina and Lee and a cousin to many.

"He was a good friend and will be missed by all who have known him in his all too brief 20 years.

“On his mum Lisa’s behalf, may we use this opportunity to thank the local community for coming together to support them, to Ryan’s friends, and many other people who have sent kind words of condolence and understanding at this sad time. It really has made such a difference to them all.”

The funeral was followed afterward by a celebration of Ryan’s life at Hyde Park WMC.

Ryan, 20, and Janis, 17, both suffered fatal stab wounds when violence flared in the town centre in the early hours of January 29.

Amrit Jhagra, 19, of Cedar Road, has appeared in court charged with both deaths and has been remanded in custody.

A shrine has also built up near to the Danum Hotel in High Street, close to the spot where the pair are understood to have died, with photos, flowers and candles left at the scene.

Meanwhile, Bessacarr FC is still running a funding campaign for Ryan’s family.

A spokesman said: “We would like to get it to over the £2,000 mark. Every penny raised will go straight to the family which we know will be greatly received. If you’ve not got any spare cash then please share this post as it may reach someone who has a spare quid and would like to donate.