Emotional candlelit vigil held in Doncaster for domestic violence victims

An emotional candelit vigil has been held in Doncaster city centre for victims and survivors of domestic violence around the globe.

Dozens of people gathered on the steps of the Mansion House to mark the Day of Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls.

Speeches were made and emotional poems read from survivors from Phoenix Women’s Aid with a silence to reflect the lives of those lost.

Organiser Ann-Louise Bayley said: “The event was well attended and speakers included Stephanie Bisby, the Minister for the Unitarian Church, Jon Moorcroft, President of Doncaster Trades Council, who spoke on behalf of his daughter Abbie and San Senik from Aslef.

"A minute’s silence was observed for all those murdered at the hands of domestic violence and there was the opportunity to light a candle in memorial."

Members of the Violence Against Women group, city councillors, the street pastors, Phoenix Women's Aid, South Yorkshire Police and the council’s domestic violence department were in attendance as well as members of the public.

A warm meal, warm drinks and cakes were served at The Unitarian Church afterwards with the opportunity to reflect on the evening.

A piece of artwork was started too which will form a part of a future exhibition to be held at the museum next year.

This was one of the emotional poems read at the vigil:

You told me that you loved me

And I believed that was true

But how could you love me

With everything you'd do?

You'd pull me down, call me names

Have me caught up in your vicious games.

You made me lose my sense of self,

You messed with my head, my mental health.

You pushed me, you teased me

Had me treading on eggshells,

I look back now and see that I really wasn't well.

Luckily enough, I'm now well rid.

But that doesn't mean that you didn't do, what you did. I know now the man that I loved didn't exist,

I know now The man that I loved was a narcissist.”

For more information and help and support against domestic violence in Doncaster, click HERE