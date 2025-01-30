Emmerdale TV star visited Doncaster's Market Place Black Bull pub

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 30th Jan 2025, 14:00 BST
Do you recognise this famous face?

Dean Andrews, who played Emmerdale’s Will Taylor, was spotted in the Black Bull pub on Tuesday.

Dean, who was born in Rotherham and is married to former Free Press employee Helen Bowen-Green, has played the role of Will since 2019 and departed the village last year after his character suffered a fatal heart attack.

His previous roles include Ashes to Ashes and Last Tango in Halifax, he even had a role on an episode of EastEnders in 2002 as a character named Dean.

