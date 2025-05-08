Emergency sandbag reserve set up on Doncaster estate hit by flooding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster housing estate hit by repeated flooding has set up an emergency sandbag reserve – to help residents in the event of devastating heavy rain.

Friends of Clay Lane has set up the facility on the housing estate between Wheatley and Edenthorpe.

In recent years, the area has been hit by a number of flooding incidents, with water pouring into residents’ homes.

A spokesperson for the group said: “Today marks the birth of Clay Lane's emergency sandbag reserve on The Bankings in our Friends of Clay Lane owned shipping containers - fully stocked up ready for if it does happen again.

An emergency sandbag reserve has been set up on Clay Lane.

“Thank you to Doncaster Council who are also working on the flood defence around Wilberforce Road and Jefferson Avenue to prevent it in the first place, but in the meantime we now can deploy sandbags quicker and more effectively.”

In 2023, it was announced that £1 million would be spent on protetcing Clay Lane.

Plans are to construct a 100m long dry shallow basin on an area known as The Bankings which will soak up excess rainfall.

There will also be absorbent pavements and large rain gardens installed, with planters in the road which will take excess water and which residents will be able to select which flowers are planted in them.

At the time, a FOCL spokesperson said: “This will be the single biggest change to Clay Lane since it was built and should finally put an end to our flood problems.”

The group was set up in 2022 by residents fed up of years of inaction on the post Second World War estate.