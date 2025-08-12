Electric car sets world record as nearly 600 mile journey passes through Doncaster

An electric car has set the world record for a journey on a single charge – clocking up nearly 600 miles and passing through Doncaster en route to glory.

The new Polestar 3 electric SUV has set the Guinness World Record for the longest distance travelled by an electric SUV on a single charge – clocking 581.3 miles on UK public roads and starting near Norwich and passing through Doncaster.

Driven by a team of professional efficiency drivers, the SUV cruised through Doncaster roads, encountering potholes, road closures and even being pulled over by local police for driving too carefully.

The journey took 22 hours and 57 minutes and was driven by Sam Clarke, Kevin Booker and Richard Parker.

The team drove through Doncaster en route to a world record.

The journey began near Norwich and took in mostly flat A and B roads as well as dual carriage ways when required.

Supported by Webfleet and the AA, the Polestar 3 achieved an efficiency of 19.5kWh per 100 miles (5.13 m/kWh) (12.1 kWh/100 km).

The recently launched Long Range Single Motor variant was pushed to its limits and well-beyond the published WLTP figure of 438 miles (706 km) by the trio in a test of man and machine.

The production-standard large SUV was adjudicated by Guinness World Records’ own judge Paulina Sapinska with Webfleet, Bridgestone's globally trusted fleet management solution, providing meticulously documented and independently verified video footage, odometer readings, GPS readings, and battery level data crucial for supporting official record validation.

The Polestar drove nearly 600 miles on a single charge.

The trio saw mixed weather conditions including rain and the drivers switched every three hours to maintain alertness.

The Polestar 3 achieved its WLTP figure of 438 miles with 20% of its battery capacity still available and actually delivered eight further miles after showing 0% battery - but the Polestar 3 reached a charger before ultimately stopping.

The attempt was supported by the AA to ensure safety and to assist if the vehicle was not near a charger when the battery eventually ran out.

Matt Galvin, Polestar UK Managing Director said: “While Kevin, Sam and Richard pushed the Polestar 3 to the boundaries of its range capability, it goes to show how battery range has improved exponentially over the past few years. For a large luxury SUV to go way beyond a London to Edinburgh distance is truly impressive.

“When this achievement is coupled together with real world independent tests such as Norway’s El Prix winter range test earlier in the year where the Polestar 3 Long Range Dual Motor won against 23 other electric vehicles, it goes to show: long distances are perfectly achievable with minimal fuss.

“Add to this rapid charging with up to 250kW allowing a 10-80% charge in 30 minutes, the adage that ‘EVs can’t go far’ has been very much consigned to the history books.”

Driver Sam Clarke said: “Since we first started setting records, we have noticed how much more driving it is taking to achieve them! While we aim to push the car to the limits the car is also pushing us to our limits.

"I am pleased to be setting the first electric SUV journey record, and to do it in such a capable EV like the Polestar 3 has been a real pleasure.”

Driver Kevin Booker said: “Setting this record alongside Sam and Richard is a great achievement – especially in a large SUV such as the Polestar 3.

"There’s always jeopardy, and our attempt could have been hampered by the adverse weather conditions and traffic we experienced – there was a lot of standing water during part of the day, meaning more resistance from the tyres and lower efficiency.

"But, finishing up on 0% at nearly one o’clock in the morning knowing we’d beaten previous records was a fantastic feeling!”

Driver Richard Parker, said: “After the rain subsided, we had a few more challenges on our hands including some interest from the local constabulary!

"When they realised our official attempt was ultra-efficiency, and they had wished us good luck - we were back on track and getting into our routine of driving shifts until a last-minute road closure near Melton Mowbray was an additional test for us to face.

"It was another proof point that the record isn’t just down to the driver, but also the passenger – quick-thinking co-pilot navigation was just as vital as battery management for this attempt.”