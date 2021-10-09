Eight out of ten Doncaster couples use phones to boost sex life, survey says

A third of women (34%) and a similar number of men (31%) have shared sexy pictures with a partner to get in the mood for passion.

The vast majority of couples (82%) use their phones to spice up their sex lives and say it is more exciting as a result.

Half of couples (52%) have taken a selfie of each other while they were making love.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People in Doncaster are using phones to spice up their sex lives.

And a quarter (26%) regularly film the action so they can watch it together later.

The results are from a new survey by IllicitEncounters.com, the UK’s leading affairs site.

It found that 71% of men and 64% of women said their phones had made it easier to enjoy sex - largely because so many people now meet their partners through dating sites and apps.

The survey found that 78% of women and 82% of men use their phones regularly to share sexy messages with a lover.

Four out of ten women (42%) and a similar number of men (46%) like to send text or WhatsApp messages to a partner telling them what they will do to them in bed later.

Half of couples (52%) enjoy watching erotic movies on their phones in bed as a form of foreplay.

The results showed that half of men (53%) and slightly fewer women (42%) keep intimate pictures of a former partner after they split up.

Only 26% of women and even fewer men (23%) insist upon deleting all intimate pictures in the event of a break-up.

Only 8% of women and smaller number of men (6%) said they had regretted using their phones with a former partner to enhance sex.

People cheating on a partner are far more likely to share sex pictures with a new lover.

Half of women (54%) and a similar number of men (57%) having affairs regularly swap nude pictures with lovers.

And more than a third of cheating couples (38%) enjoy making their own sex videos of the action on their phones.

Jessica Leoni, IllicitEncounters.com sex and relationship expert, said: “Smart phones are a big part of most people’s sex lives in Doncaster these days.

“If we are not using them to enjoy erotica on our own or with a partner, we are taking sexy pictures of ourselves to arouse our partners, or even filming the action.

“For the vast majority of couples their phones are a smart way to improve their passion - enabling them to share intimate moments in a fun way.

“Yes, that trust can be abused in the event of a messy split, but there are laws protecting people’s privacy and we are all aware of how easy it is to prove if someone has overstepped the mark.

“Cheats use their phones for sex even more - making passion more likely from the first date onwards.”

How women use their phones to boost sex

1 Sharing sex messages with a lover - 78%

2 Watch erotica as a form of foreplay - 48%

3 Tell lover what you will do to them in bed later - 42%

3 Sent a nude picture of themselves to a partner - 34%

5 Filmed a sex session with a partner to watch later - 23%

How men use their phones to boost sex

1 Sharing sex messages with a lover - 82%

2 Watching erotica as a form of foreplay - 56%

3 Tell a lover what you will do to them in bed later - 46%

4 Sent a nude picture of themselves to partner - 31%