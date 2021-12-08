Eight festive treats you can indulge in here in Doncaster from pigs in blankets to Christmas themed afternoon tea
Are you looking for a festive spot for lunch or a special Christmas treat? We have eight suggestions for you.
The last two years have been hard for hospitality so why not support a local business this year by eating their festive specials.
Here are our top suggestions.
Christmas Afternoon Tea at The Glass Strawberry on Printing Office Street in the town centre: A festive afternoon tea experience is available until December 23. Must be booked in advance.
Bad Santa Burger at The Green Tree Inn, Tudworth Road Hatfield: A double burger topped with Nacho cheese sauce, mature Cheddar cheese, cranberry BBQ sauce and five gold rings (onion rings).
Dirty Pigs in Blankets at House Martin, Wheatley Hall Road: 10 Pigs in Blankets smothered in smoky chilli sauce.
Roast Turkey, smocked pancetta and cranberry pie at The Boat Inn, Sprotbrough: In a creamy chardonnay and mushroom sauce, topped off with puff pastry, served with mash, glazed sprouts and gravy.
Deep Fried Pigs in Blankets at Franks Fish and Chip Shop, Woodlands: A delicious deep fried version of a festive classic.
Festive Bottomless Brunch at Slug and Lettuce, Hall Gate, Town Centre: A brunch that lasts two hours with festive food and booze.
Bailey’s Creme Brulee at The Crown Hotel Bawtry, High Street Bawtry: Served with shortbread biscuits.
Posh Prawn and Smoked Salmon Cocktail at Beefeater, Lakeside: Juicy prawns, crisp lettuce, Scottish salmon and brown bread.
Why not try one of these delicious festive specials this Christmas and support Doncaster businesses?