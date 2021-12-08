Eight festive treats you can indulge in here in Doncaster from pigs in blankets to Christmas themed afternoon tea

The last two years have been hard for hospitality so why not support a local business this year by eating their festive specials.

Here are our top suggestions.

Christmas Afternoon Tea at The Glass Strawberry on Printing Office Street in the town centre: A festive afternoon tea experience is available until December 23. Must be booked in advance.

Amazing Christmas treats in Doncaster.

Bad Santa Burger at The Green Tree Inn, Tudworth Road Hatfield: A double burger topped with Nacho cheese sauce, mature Cheddar cheese, cranberry BBQ sauce and five gold rings (onion rings).

Dirty Pigs in Blankets at House Martin, Wheatley Hall Road: 10 Pigs in Blankets smothered in smoky chilli sauce.

Roast Turkey, smocked pancetta and cranberry pie at The Boat Inn, Sprotbrough: In a creamy chardonnay and mushroom sauce, topped off with puff pastry, served with mash, glazed sprouts and gravy.

Deep Fried Pigs in Blankets at Franks Fish and Chip Shop, Woodlands: A delicious deep fried version of a festive classic.

Festive Bottomless Brunch at Slug and Lettuce, Hall Gate, Town Centre: A brunch that lasts two hours with festive food and booze.

Bailey’s Creme Brulee at The Crown Hotel Bawtry, High Street Bawtry: Served with shortbread biscuits.

Posh Prawn and Smoked Salmon Cocktail at Beefeater, Lakeside: Juicy prawns, crisp lettuce, Scottish salmon and brown bread.

Why not try one of these delicious festive specials this Christmas and support Doncaster businesses?