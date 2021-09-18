Ed Miliband helps to secure Doncaster village free to use cash machine

Norton now has an ATM thanks to the UK’s main cash network Link as part of an initiative which supports communities who need access to cash.

The request came from Doncaster North MP Mr Milliband and a local council representative who saw the need for a free to use cash machine in the community.

Recently, the local Post Office in Norton was closed, and left the community struggling to get free access to cash. The closest free to use ATM is 1km away in Campasall - and not easily accessible for the locals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ed Miliband has helped bring a new cash machine to a Doncaster village.

With a population of just under 5,000 people and a number of local businesses, including an antiques store, hairdressers, two pubs, as well as two schools, the community argued it was vital to have a free to use ATM in the area.

After visiting and investigating, Link has installed a brand new free to use cash machine at the convenience shop, West End Stores.

This is the 70th community to benefit from Link’s Community Request Initiative. Any person can apply if they believe their local community has an issue with accessing cash.

Link will investigate the request and if they feel there is a problem, visit a location and look to install a new machine.

Ian Vernon, Head of Commerical Initiatives, at Link said: “We’re delighted to support the local residents and businesses in Norton.

"While more people may be using contactless cards, cash is still really important.

"Not everyone is confident using alternative payment methods and ultimately, if card machines don’t work, then there’s no better back up to cash.”

Mr Miliband said: “I am very pleased indeed to welcome the free cash machine to Norton.

"This all stems from a suggestion a resident made to me while I was getting breakfast at Baps and Wraps.