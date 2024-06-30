Eco-friendly Doncaster school pupils recycle old clothes and fabrics into books

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eco-minded youngsters at a Doncaster school have opened up a green chapter – by recycling old clothes and fabrics for books.

Pupils at Edenthorpe Hall Academy have been collecting their unwanted clothes, pairs of shoes, handbags, belts, bed sheets, covers and pillowcases and recycling them in exchange for books.

Edenthorpe Hall, part of Astrea Academy Trust, has signed up for the Recycle to Read Textiles Collection, which collects the bags of recyclable goods and gives the school book vouchers in exchange.

The school saw the initiative as a positive way to contribute to the Eco Schools movement and support the environment, all while raising much-needed funds.

Pupils at Edenthorpe Hall Academy have been recycling old clothes and fabrics for books.

So far the school has collected 111kg of recyclable goods, which adds up to £30 in book vouchers for the school library.

The vouchers can be spent with exclusive discounts through publisher HarperCollins.

Paula Hannam, the school’s Office Manager, who helped set up the scheme, said: “We were delighted that the children on our Eco Committee decided to sign the school up for the Recycle to Read scheme.

“This initiative is a great way to help our families recycle unwanted clothes and other goods, whilst raising money for our school.”

School Principal, Michelle Cockayne, said: “We are always looking for ways to become even more sustainable as a school.

“As a community we look forward to collecting our recyclables and doing our bit for the environment, as well as raising funds for the school.”