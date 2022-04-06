Eco friendly Doncaster food store announces closure after 'tough couple of years'

Artisan and Eco, which sold a wide range of foods as well as green-themed kitchen, bathroom and personal hygiene products as well as gifts, will close its doors in Bowers Fold in May.

Announcing the closure on social media, a post said: “With a lot of sadness and lengthy discussions we need to announce that Artisan & Eco will be closing in May.

"This is not a decision we have come to lightly and is one that has taken us longer than it probably should.

Artisan and Eco will be closing its doors in Doncaster. (Photo: Artisan and Eco).

“After a couple of very tough years and with the price of everything shooting up it is no longer viable for us to go on.

“To clear stock we are reducing all zero waste and eco products. We won't be restocking so once it's gone it's gone.

“Thank you so much to everyone who has supported us over the last three years.

“We are trading as normal until the stock is gone although deliveries will no longer be available.”

The zero waste store offered refills of food and liquids to encourage shoppers to go plastic free, more eco friendly and less dependent on disposable culture.

Shoppers have reacted with sadness to the closure.

One customer wrote: “Huge loss to Doncaster, so sorry for you both. Nikki and Cath - always service with a smile, you are going to be missed

Another shopper wrote: “So sorry to hear this. You both have worked so hard. Good luck in your next venture.”

Another added: “This is so sad to hear. You’ve worked so hard to create a beautiful shop with a terrific ethic and it’s very disappointing that a combination of things well outside your control have forced this decision. Love and best wishes to you both for the future.”