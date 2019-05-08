Earth mound blocking the sun for elderly Armthorpe residents 

Residents of Dickan Gardens in Armthorpe are experiencing problems with a large mound of earth that is ‘as big as their bungalows.’

The mound was erected last October after the land was cleared for building, the local residents want the mound to be removed or at least lowered so that they can regain their privacy in their homes.

Denise Gregory, 65, Armthorpe resident said: “It overshadows all of the gardens, there is no view what so ever and the sun can’t get through.

“It’s horrendous to stand in the kitchen and bedrooms now there is no privacy, dog walkers can see right in.”

A spokesperson for Gazeley said: “We have been working with the Council to ensure that the construction and bunds have as little of an impact as possible.

“We have been liaising with the Local Planning Authority to discuss the possibility of obtaining a consent for alternative landscaping or potential fencing to deter people from walking on the bunds. These discussions are ongoing and we hope to find a solution for residents.”

Denise said: “The Parish Council are completely ignoring us as is the local MP.

“We’re worried about it because children are already riding their bikes up and down the hill, what more will happen in the future.”

There was once a fence around the mound which has been removed and led to people walking over the mound.

There have been two parish meetings in which the company failed to attend.

Effects 6 bungalows and four houses, one resident of the street has planted conifers on the mound in an attempt to gain back some privacy.

John Micheal Hotterwell, 68, has been a Dickan Gardens resident for the past 22 years.

He said: “It’s 25 foot high and 5 metres from my back fence. It’s terrible there is no sunlight during the Winter months.

“When I’m in my bedroom I can’t see the sky.”

“We want the mound moving back 15 meters to give us a buffer zone. And lowering at least 2 meters, that will help it blend into the surrounding fields.”