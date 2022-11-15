Eagle-eyed Royal watcher spots UFO above crowds during King Charles' Doncaster visit

The man, who has asked not to be named, says camera crews captured mysterious objects floating in the skies above the Mansion House during last Wednesday’s visit.

South Yorkshire Police used a drone to capture footage and photos of the visit by the King and Queen Consort to confer city status, but the man says the drone was not around when the pictures were captured.

He said: “Camera crews caught on camera two strange objects during King Charles visit to Doncaster on Wednesday.

The UFO was reportedly captured on camera during the visit of King Charles to Doncaster.

“The police drone had been in the vicinity for a while but was not present as the objects passed overhead at speed.”