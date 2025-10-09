Duke calls on Government to help secure future of Doncaster's Vulcan

A hereditary peer and landowner has written to the Government calling for its support in safeguarding the future of Doncaster’s iconic Vulcan bomber.

The Vulcan to the Sky Trust has launched a critical fundraising appeal to protect and preserve the legendary Avro Vulcan XH558, currently based at Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

The Duke of Rutland has now thrown his weight behind the campaign, writing to Doncaster MP and Defence Minister John Healey, calling on the Ministry of Defence to help protect the Cold War aircraft.

In an open letter, the Duke described the last Vulcan bomber to fly as as a “unique symbol of our national heritage” and said: “The Vulcan to the Sky Trust, which has safeguarded this aircraft since its retirement, is now under considerable financial strain.

"Since 2017 it has faced the costly challenge of relocating hangars, the suspension of its popular ground runs, and the uncertainty surrounding the closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport, where the aircraft is stored.

“Despite these pressures, there is a compelling opportunity before us.

"With support, the Trust plans to establish The Vulcan Experience, a visitor centre with XH558 as its centrepiece.

"This project would tell the story of the RAF, the Cold War, and Britain's V-Force, while also exploring aviation's role in tackling climate change.

"Most crucially, it would expand the Trust's acclaimed education programme, inspiring the next generation of engineers, scientists and aviators - a mission of direct relevance to our nation's future security and prosperity.

“XH558 is a significant part of Britain's history; it was the longest-serving Vulcan in RAF service, carried Britain's nuclear deterrent, and in 2015 became the last of its kind to fly.

"It embodies the resilience, ingenuity and technological brilliance that defined Britain's Cold War defence. To lose that now, for want of support, would be unthinkable.

“I therefore urge you to consider how the Ministry of Defence might assist in safeguarding this irreplaceable aircraft - whether through practical partnership, endorsement, or direct support.

"In doing so, you would help ensure that XH558 is preserved not only as a monument to those who served, but as a living source of inspiration for generations to come.”

As an expert on aviation history, a lifelong enthusiast, and a former Air Training Cadet and Chairman of his local ATC Civilian Committee, the Duke, whose ancestral home is Belvoir Castle near Grantham, has long championed the preservation of Britain’s aviation heritage.

Since being asked to vacate Hangar 3 in 2017, the Trust has navigated a series of operational and financial challenges including uncertainty around Doncaster Sheffield Airport’s future and the halt of XH558’s popular engine ground runs, placing enormous strain on the charity’s finances, a VTTST spokesperson said.

Marc Walters, chief executive of VTST, said: “This is not the message we wanted to be putting out in 2025, but the reality is that Vulcan XH558 needs urgent support.

“Thanks to our incredible community of supporters, we’ve been able to welcome thousands of visitors to see XH558 over the years.

"But the journey has not been easy.

"Since 2017, the complete loss of evening events and shop revenue, the pause in tours and the devastating impact of the pandemic, has tested our resilience.

"The uncertainty around Doncaster Sheffield Airport’s future and the halt of XH558’s popular engine ground runs have compounded the issues we have faced and placed enormous strain on the charity’s finances.

“We face an immediate need for funding which, if we can secure it, will present us with an opportunity to enter a new and exciting chapter.

"The recent unanimous decision by South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority to grant City of Doncaster Council its gainshare funding, up to £160m, will enable the council to press ahead with its work to fully reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport and FlyDoncaster Ltd, the company set up to manage the reopening and operation of Doncaster Sheffield Airport, has identified a potential plot of land for The Vulcan Experience.”

“But before we even get close to building The Vulcan Experience, we need to ensure that the charity has the funds to continue our work maintaining and looking after Vulcan XH558.

"We need your help to get there. We now need interim funding to continue our day-to-day work to enable us to explore sources of investment to move XH558 to her new home.”