Drone gangs targeting Doncaster Racecourse to give punters betting advantage

There have been numerous sightings of drones hovering overhead beaming live pictures to in-running punters.

And according to The Sun, some operators are making more than £10,000 a day from flying drones over courses – because the footage is seconds ahead of TV coverage, giving punters an advantage.

The newspaper said: “According to one pro punter, there are up to six ‘firms’ of drone operators currently raking it in across the country - and one even pays an elderly woman to let them operate from her back garden.

Drone gangs have reportedly been targeting Doncaster Racecourse.

“The outfits charge up to £60 per meeting for punters wanting access to the near-instant pictures provided by the drones - giving them a huge advantage on Betfair’s in-running markets.”

It said that as many as 150 to 200 punters will pay for the service at a quiet midweek meeting, meaning operators can earn up to £10,000 per fixture - and these numbers grow significantly at weekends.

Punters who pay for the service - which is currently legal - can access the drone footage through an app, giving them a crucial edge over those watching on TV.

Their advantage over the pictures broadcast by Sky Sports Racing and ITV can be around four to five seconds.

There are no rules in place in British racing to prevent drones over tracks as no particular rules are being breached and racecourse chiefs have been left frustrated at attempts to get drone pilots to ground their aircraft.

There have been several instances of police being called in to deal with incidents only for the drone pilots to scarper - or to be let off as they are properly licensed.

Arena Racing Company - who run 16 racecourses in Britain including Doncaster - have been exploring possible legal action for several years, and their spokesman said drones were an “ongoing problem”.