Drivers warned as confused frogs cross Doncaster road to get to non-existent pond

Drivers in Doncaster have been warned as dozens of frogs make their annual pilgramage across roads to make their way to a non-existent pond.

By Darren Burke
Published 24th Mar 2023, 11:06 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 11:06 GMT

Scores of the animals make their way from breeding grounds in Edenthorpe in search of the water – which is no longer there.

And motorists are being warned to take care, with a string of amphibians killed while making their way across roads in recent years.

Resident Sandra Crabtree said signs have been erected in the area and volunteers have been helping to protect the animals on Ivanhoe Road near to its junction with Ridgewood Avenue.

Drivers have been warned of frogs crossing roads in Doncaster. (Photo: Pixabay).
She said: “Jen is on continual wildlife patrol trying to save frogs.

“Every year frogs make their pilgramage across Ivanhoe to the house where there used to be a pond - but is no more. But still they make the journey - and a great many get run over in the progress.

“She goes out at night to get them across the road safely but an average of three to four a night get run over. She's put signs up.

“Now she has discovered they are falling down the drain too.

"She spent an hour today fishing them all out, with the frog spawn, and putting ramps in for them to get out.

“The work of a #volunteer never stops.”

Frogs and toads are very particular about where they breed and often migrate back to their ancestral breeding ponds each year. They follow the same route, regardless of what gets in their way.

