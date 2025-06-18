Drivers warned ahead of Doncaster rocker Yungblud's Bludfest this weekend

Drivers heading to Doncaster rocker Yungblud’s Bludfest this weekend have been warned to take precautions ahead of the big day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event at The National Bowl in Milton Keynes on Saturday is expected to attract housands of revellers with the likes of Denzel Curry, blackbear and Chase Atlantic joining the Doncaster-born star on stage.

The majority of festival-goers will be driving to MK – so we spoke to car hire expert Cherie Carter, Director at Indigo Car Hire, for her six key tips to stay safe on the road.

1. Long Drive? Check Everything First

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yungblud is hosting Bludfest this weekend

"It's absolutely crucial to check the basics; engine oil, tyre tread and screen wash. Many drivers neglect the basic checks over the summer, but with the potential for long queues in and out of Milton Keynes this weekend, it's important to check that everything is in working order, especially if your engine is on for a long time with little movement.

2. Passengers Must Stay Seated Properly

"In hot weather, it's always tempting to remove footwear and try to get even more comfortable ahead of big drives. Avoid the temptation to put your legs on dashboards, and if you're lucky enough to have the back seat to yourself, don't lay across it like a bed – if there’s an accident, these are serious injury risks. It’s also classed as unsafe behaviour and could impact your driver's insurance.

3. Don’t overload your car

"Some festival-goers could be considering camping nearby for the weekend, taking advantage of the cheaper prices and hot weather compared to hotels, or driving home later that evening. It's crucial to avoid overloading your car; you need to be able to see through all of your rear-view mirrors. You can be fined £300 if your car is more than 15% overloaded. If it’s over 30%, a court summons plus an invalidation of insurance could be forthcoming. Check your driver's manual to find out your car's weight limits.

4. Phone = Fines

"Many drivers will want to mess around with directions and music while driving; my advice is don't. Touching your phone while the engine is on can lead to a £200 fine and 6 penalty points. Set up your sat-nav or Google Maps before setting off, and pre-pick a playlist full of your favourite artists in advance.

5. Be Wary of Informal Parking Hacks

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Parking can be complicated for large events such as BludFest. Don’t trust that random field or estate someone on social media recommends. If it's not an official parking zone, your car could be ticketed, clamped or, worse, even stolen. Share the cost between friends to pay for official parking, or if you're staying at a hotel, look at the best options there, whether it's on-site or at partnered multi-storey venue.

6. The Morning After Is Still Risky

"An obvious one, but if you're driving home after YungBlud's curtain-raiser, or the next morning, avoid drinking to excess. You could still be over the legal limit the next morning. If caught, you could face a ban and criminal record."

Cherie Carter added: "BludFest is meant to be a blast – but a mistake behind the wheel could turn it into a nightmare.

"We see young drivers fall foul of the rules every year, especially with alcohol or phone use. Festivals are fun, but the drive there needs to be taken seriously."