Dress The Nation: Doncaster NHS worker turned fashion designer to star on new ITV show
Dress The Nation, which begins on ITV on September 17, will see ten fashion designers from across the UK going head to head in the bid to land a place at Marks and Spencer’s coveted design team in London.
And among the hopefuls will be Stainforth’s Tendai Murairwa – a former NHS sewing room assistant at Doncaster’s Tickhill Road hospital.
Since leaving behind the healths service, she has made great strides in the fashion industry – and the new show will see her attempting to impress a judging panel that includes This Morning host Cat Deeley and former Spice Girls star Mel B.
The rotating judges' line-up also features Ian Wright, Vogue Williams and Alex Scott with Radio 2 host Vernon Kay and Big Brother host AJ presenting the new show.
Speaking ahead of the show's launch, AJ said: "I had the time of my life filming M&S: Dress The Nation on ITV!
"Access to the creative industries and finding new ways for people to get that first foot in the door is so important to me, and creativity, passion and a real opportunity at the end of it is what Dress the Nation is all about.
"The contestants were absolutely incredible, they really gave it their all and I loved being on the journey with them.
"I can’t wait for everyone to meet our designers, and see their fantastic talent and ideas come to life.”
Vernon added: “It was a totally brilliant experience meeting our budding designers and seeing them deliver incredible results week on week.
"Giving creative talent the opportunity to showcase their work is so important, and the project was fantastic to be a part of.”
As well as the celebs, the panel will also include M&S experts.
In addition, the show will also invite M&S customers to the studio each week, to view the collections and give their feedback on each piece.
Tendai, 45, who hails from Zimbabwe, has her own fashion brand Teestyletribe and has also worked on TV soap Emmerdale, dressing some of the soap’s most famous stars.
Dress The Nation begins Tuesday, September 17 at 8pm on ITV1.
