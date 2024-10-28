Dream delivering cancer charity joins up with Doncaster Rovers for new partnership

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A leading Doncaster-based cancer charity has been announced as the latest organisation to partner up with Doncaster Rovers.

The Eve Merton Dreams Trust has been unveiled as the latest organisation to partner with Club Doncaster and become a Bronze member of the 100Club.

By becoming one of Club Doncaster’s Bronze Partners for the season, the award-winning charity solidifies its commitment to playing an active role in the local community which it serves.

The Eve Merton Dreams Trust is a non-profit organisation that donates the money it raises to help create a dream, or grant a wish, for both patients and families impacted by terminal and serious cancer conditions. It is run by Doncaster people for the benefit of Doncaster people.

The Eve Merton Dreams Trust has partnered up with Club Doncaster.

The charity has worked closely with Doncaster Rovers for many years and has always been a passionate supporter of the club.

The 100Club is a partnership programme that aims to connect businesses through the power and love of sport.

Through Doncaster Rovers, Doncaster Rovers Belles, Doncaster Rugby League and the Club Doncaster Foundation, the 100Club at Club Doncaster works with local, regional, national and global businesses to pursue their commercial objectives.

The 100Club represents a tight-knit network, providing opportunities to form lasting commercial relationships through a full and varied events calendar, including networking meetings, hospitality places and match tickets, concerts and international sporting events.

Co-founder and Head of Operations at The Eve Merton Dreams Trust, Martin Lawrence said: “We are over the moon to join the 100Club as a Bronze member. As a Doncaster-based charity, the 100Club is a perfect fit for us.

“We help patients and their families from the moment they receive their cancer diagnosis. We know that their life changes completely, so we aim to support them through any uncertainty and confusion by granting wishes and making dreams come true.

“We have always been passionate about supporting our local community, and we have worked closely with Doncaster Rovers for several years. Since 2013, we have hosted the Rovers Legends event at the Eco-Power Stadium, where Doncaster Rovers legends face legends from topflight teams such as Liverpool, Leeds and many more to come."

We hope that by joining the 100Club as a Bronze Partner helps us grow as a charity and help even more local people.”

Shaun Lockwood, Chief Commercial Officer at Club Doncaster said; “We are delighted to have The Eve Merton Dreams Trust onboard and we welcome them to the 100Club.

“The charity has an amazing reputation in Doncaster and they offer vital support to local families. We are looking forward to developing a fantastic partnership with them this season.”

For more information on how you can achieve your business objectives through the 100Club, email [email protected].