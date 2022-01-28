'Dream come true' as Doncaster teen chosen to represent town at South Korea Scout jamboree
A teenager from Doncaster says it is a ‘dream come true’ after she was picked to represent the town at the biggest event in the global Scouting calendar.
13-year-old Cleo Azzopardi, who is a member of the Hatfield 68th Scout group, will fly out to South Korea in the summer of 2023 for the world 25th World Scout Jamboree.
The event sees more than 4,000 Scouts come together from all over the globe to celebrating the outdoor movement - and she will be joined by 12-year-old Esmay Harrison-Jenkins, a member of the 47th Edenthorpe Scout Group, as part of a group of 45 South Yorkshire Scouts.
Cleo, who comes from Hatfield and attends Hungerhill School in Edenthorpe, has been involved with Scouting for the last seven years.
She said: “I have been involved in scouting since I was six years old and to represent my country in Korea is a dream come true!
"My aim is to bring back new skills and ideas to benefit my local scouting group and community and to share learning with Scouts from across the globe.”
She has created a fundraising page for the trip which you can donate to HERE
Proud mum Debra said: “She really wants to make her leaders at Hatfield proud.
“They give up all their time for free and were doing virtual scouting throughout the pandemic. They really deserve it.”
Added Cleo: “This is the first step to help me to reach my goal and I have lots planned over the next few months to help me raise the funds. Every donation helps.”