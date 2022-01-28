'Dream come true' as Doncaster teen chosen to represent town at South Korea Scout jamboree

13-year-old Cleo Azzopardi, who is a member of the Hatfield 68th Scout group, will fly out to South Korea in the summer of 2023 for the world 25th World Scout Jamboree.

The event sees more than 4,000 Scouts come together from all over the globe to celebrating the outdoor movement - and she will be joined by 12-year-old Esmay Harrison-Jenkins, a member of the 47th Edenthorpe Scout Group, as part of a group of 45 South Yorkshire Scouts.

Cleo, who comes from Hatfield and attends Hungerhill School in Edenthorpe, has been involved with Scouting for the last seven years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cleo Azzopardi will be flying out to South Korea for the World Scout Jamboree.

She said: “I have been involved in scouting since I was six years old and to represent my country in Korea is a dream come true!

"My aim is to bring back new skills and ideas to benefit my local scouting group and community and to share learning with Scouts from across the globe.”

She has created a fundraising page for the trip which you can donate to HERE

Proud mum Debra said: “She really wants to make her leaders at Hatfield proud.

“They give up all their time for free and were doing virtual scouting throughout the pandemic. They really deserve it.”