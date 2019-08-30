Dramatic pictures emerge from huge Doncaster farm fire

Dramatic pictures have emerged from the scene of a huge farm fire in Doncaster.

By Lee Peace
Friday, 30 August, 2019, 11:41

Fire crews were called to the scene in Newington Road, Austerfield, yesterday evening.

Read More

Read More
Sheffield mum due in court again over murder of two sons

The fire brigade said outbuildings and a number of cars were 'well alight.'

In total, seven fire crews were called to the scene and a number of firefighters are still there today monitoring the situation.

The cause has not been revealed yet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Pictures from the scene.

An investigation is due to be launched.

Smoke seen billowing from the scene.