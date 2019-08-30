Dramatic pictures emerge from huge Doncaster farm fire
Dramatic pictures have emerged from the scene of a huge farm fire in Doncaster.
By Lee Peace
Friday, 30 August, 2019, 11:41
Fire crews were called to the scene in Newington Road, Austerfield, yesterday evening.
The fire brigade said outbuildings and a number of cars were 'well alight.'
In total, seven fire crews were called to the scene and a number of firefighters are still there today monitoring the situation.
The cause has not been revealed yet.
An investigation is due to be launched.