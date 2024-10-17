Dramatic painting marking 40th anniversary of Miners' Strike on show in Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 17th Oct 2024, 11:00 BST
A dramatic artwork commemorating the 40th anniversary of the Miners’ Strike has gone on show in Doncaster.

Andy Hollinghurst, who has a stall of his works in Doncaster’s Fish Market, has put the artwork commemorating the 1984-85 disupte on display at Hatfield Main Club.

It will be on display at the club on East Lane – and which was a hub of activity during the strike forty years ago – until December.

Andy from Bessacarr was a teacher for 22 years before turning to art.

