Dramatic painting marking 40th anniversary of Miners' Strike on show in Doncaster
A dramatic artwork commemorating the 40th anniversary of the Miners’ Strike has gone on show in Doncaster.
Andy Hollinghurst, who has a stall of his works in Doncaster’s Fish Market, has put the artwork commemorating the 1984-85 disupte on display at Hatfield Main Club.
It will be on display at the club on East Lane – and which was a hub of activity during the strike forty years ago – until December.
Andy from Bessacarr was a teacher for 22 years before turning to art.
